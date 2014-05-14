430 SHARES Share Tweet

Ai yi yi, the cable franchise that will never die is going back to the big screen. It was recently announced that a “Power Rangers” movie is in the works. Now, it appears that screenwriter Max Landis (“Chronicle”) is currently working on the script. In fact, he has gone so far as to turn in a first draft to producers Jim Miller, Alison Shearmur and Haim Saban. Production company Lionsgate had this to say about reinvigorating the series on the big screen:

“The film will be a re-imagining of the original Power Rangers, the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers; a group of high school kids who are infused with cool and new super powers but must learn to work together as a team and harness their powers if they have any chance at saving the world.”

Landis’ writing skills are in high demand in Hollywood and his angle to approaching superheroes might make ‘The Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers’ fresh, edgy and interesting. His work on “Chronicle” did smash up business at the box office and spawned a legion of fans. Hopefully, if the producers like the script, the film will find a new generation of devotees among the already huge fan base which was first established in the early 90s.

“Power Rangers” is scheduled to arrive in theaters sometime in 2016.

Source: schmoesknow