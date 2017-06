700 SHARES Share Tweet

A new international poster for Michael Bay’s TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION places Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Jack Reynor in front of Optimus Prime they are ready for action.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Stanley Tucci, Titus Welliver, and Kelsey Grammer, Transformers: Age of Extinction is directed by Michael Bay and will be released on June 27, 2014.