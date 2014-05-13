550 SHARES Share Tweet

According to Bad Ass Digest the actor that played Wedge Antilles ( Dennis Lawson )in all three of the original Star Wars films turned down a part in “Star Wars Episode VII” saying it would be boring.

“They asked me but it just would have bored me,” he said at a screening of his new film The Machine.

Wedge fought in both Death Star battles plus on Hoth in “The Empire Strikes back.” He is considered one of the best pilots in the galaxy.



What are your thoughts?

“Star Wars Episode VII” opens in theaters on December 18th 2014.

550 SHARES Share Tweet