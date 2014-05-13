Actress Bryce Dallas Howard (“Lady in the Water”) had a bit of a scare while filming on location in Hawaii for Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World.” The actress was positioned inside the jaws of a large mechanical dinosaur while filming a scene when suddenly a power failure trapped the actress inside the metal creature’s closed mouth.

A source revealed.

“Bryce found herself surrounded by wires and machinery used to operate the dinosaur’s jaws and started screaming, ‘Please, get me out of here!’ The crew, working feverishly to pry the jaws open without damaging the mechanical beast, kept assuring Bryce she’d be fine. But it took 15 minutes of hard work before they finally pried the beast’s mouth open and pulled her to safety.”

After the excitement was over, the actress didn’t miss a beat and resumed filming.

“Jurassic World” is scheduled to be released in 3D on June 12, 2015. The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Judy Greer, Jake Johnson, Nick Robinson, Irrfan Khan, B.D. Wong, Katie McGrath, Lauren Lapkus, Ty Simpkins, Brian Tee, Andy Buckley, Matthew Cardarople, Brandon Richardson and Alan D. Purwin. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver wrote an early version of the screenplay, while Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly wrote the current screenplay based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are producing, while Universal executives Peter Cramer and Sara Scott will oversee the project for the studio. Colin Trevorrow (“Safety Not Guaranteed”) directs.

Sources: Showbiz Spy, IMDb