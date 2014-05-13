605 SHARES Share Tweet

This just hit the web. Actor Josh Brolin is featured as Dwight McCarthy in this new quad poster for “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.” The role of McCarthy was originally played by British actor Clive Owen in 2005. “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” is based on writer/artist Frank Miller’s Sin City comics: “A Dame to Kill For” and “Just Another Saturday Night.” Check out the poster!

Here is the storyline for the action/crime/thriller prequel.

Basin City’s most hard-boiled citizens cross paths with some of its more reviled inhabitants.

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” will open in theaters on August 22nd. The film stars Bruce Willis, Josh Brolin, Jessica Alba, Eva Green, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Juno Temple, Jaime King, Rosario Dawson, Mickey Rourke, Jamie Chung, Lady Gaga, Christopher Meloni, Jeremy Piven, Ray Liotta, Marton Csokas, Stacy Keach, Dennis Haysbert, Powers Boothe, Julia Garner, Kea Ho, Callie Hernandez, Billy Blair, Patrick Sane, David Maldonado, Alcides Dias, Gary Teague, Holt Boggs, Will Beinbrink, Crystal McCahill, Dimitrius Pulido, Johnny Reno, Rob Franco, Bart Fletcher, Robin McGee and Daylon Walton. Frank Miller, William Monahan and Robert Rodriguez wrote the screenplay based on the graphic novels created by Frank Miller. Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller co-direct.

Sources: IMDb, movieweb