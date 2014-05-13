450 SHARES Share Tweet

Earlier today “Batman vs Superman” director Zack Snyder tweeted the first offical image of Ben Affleck in the Batsuit standing next to the Batmobile from the movie. Since then several fans have emailed Nuke the Fridge claiming that they have spotted an odd image on a tire that looks like “The Joker.” It may be a stretch or may be not.



This incarnation of The Dark Knight has been described as an older and more mature Batman. Since that description implies that he has a long history it’s safe to say he’s encountered ‘The Joker’ before. Not much is known about the film’s storyline so speculation is natural and fun. We are not saying it’s the ‘The Joker’ but it’s an odd image.

Check it out and tell us what you think.

Released was a black and white picture. Floating around this color picture but is it Photoshopped?