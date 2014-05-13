This week Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures will be releasing the biggest film of the summer with the biggest star, Godzilla. When making a Godzilla movie one of the most important things is deciding what the monster will look like. If they get they get the look wrong that can spell failure for the film. Just ask Roland Emmerich.
Concept Art has surfaced that shows a few alternate looks to our hero. Although some this art is fantastic the one chosen for the movie is perfect.
Check them out below!
In Summer 2014, the world’s most revered monster is reborn as Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures unleash the epic action adventure “Godzilla.” From visionary new director Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) comes a powerful story of human courage and reconciliation in the face of titanic forces of nature, when the awe-inspiring Godzilla rises to restore balance as humanity stands defenseless.
Gareth Edwards directs “Godzilla,” which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kick-Ass”), Oscar® nominee Ken Watanabe (“The Last Samurai,” “Inception”), Elizabeth Olsen (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”), Oscar® winner Juliette Binoche (“The English Patient,” “Cosmopolis”), and Sally Hawkins (“Blue Jasmine”), with Oscar® nominee David Strathairn (“Good Night, and Good Luck.,” “The Bourne Legacy”) and Bryan Cranston (“Argo,” TV’s “Breaking Bad”).