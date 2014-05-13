This week Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures will be releasing the biggest film of the summer with the biggest star, Godzilla. When making a Godzilla movie one of the most important things is deciding what the monster will look like. If they get they get the look wrong that can spell failure for the film. Just ask Roland Emmerich.

Concept Art has surfaced that shows a few alternate looks to our hero. Although some this art is fantastic the one chosen for the movie is perfect.

Check them out below!