The fourth film in the “Jurassic Park” franchise is in the works. The movie will be directed by Colin Trevorrow and stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ty Simpkins, Jake Johnson, and Omar Sy. An important part of the previous three films has been the score. The first film, “Jurassic Park,” was scored by the legendary composer John Williams and he set the tone for the next movies. So who’s going to compose “Jurassic World?” We finally have the answer.

Today Universal Pictures’ has announced that Oscar and Emmy-winning composer Michael Giacchino has been hired for the job.

Giacchino won an Oscar for Pixar Animation Studios movie “Up.” He also worked on Ratatouille and The Incredibles.

“Jurassic World” opens in theaters on June 12, 2015.