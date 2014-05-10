Director: Ben Falcone

Writers: Written by Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone

Producers: Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Melissa McCarthy

Executive Producers: Rob Cowan, Ben Falcone, Chris Henchy, Kevin Messick, Toby Emmerich,

Richard Brener, Michael Disco

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon, Allison Janney, Gary Cole, Mark Duplass,

Toni Collette, Nat Faxon, Sandra Oh, Dan Aykroyd, Kathy Bates

Comedy. Tammy (Melissa McCarthy) is having a bad day. She’s totaled her clunker car, gotten fired from her thankless job at a greasy burger joint and, instead of finding comfort at home, finds her husband getting comfortable with the neighbor in her own house. It’s time to take her boom box and book it. The bad news is she’s broke and without wheels. The worse news is her grandma, Pearl (Susan Sarandon), is her only option—with a car, cash, and an itch to see Niagara Falls. Not exactly the escape Tammy had in mind. But on the road, with grandma riding shot gun, it may be just what Tammy needs.

This film has been rated R for language including sexual references.

tammymovie.com