STREET FIGHTER: ASSASSIN ’ S FIST will officially debut in its entirety on May 23 on Machinima (YouTube.com/Machinima)! A thrilling, multilayered series, STREET FIGHTER: ASSASSIN ’ S FIST , presented by the all-new Honda Fit, takes the audience back to the formative years of iconic characters Ryu and Ken as they live a traditional warrior’s life in secluded Japan. The boys are, unknowingly, the last practitioners of the ancient fighting style known as “Ansatsuken”(Assassin’s Fist). The series follows them as they learn about the mysterious past of their master, Gōken, and the tragic, dark legacy of the Ansatsuken style. Can their destiny be changed, or will history repeat itself?



Check out the trailer below!

Through the coming of age story of Ken & Ryu, we are shown the backstory of some of the game’s most iconic characters, and over the course of the series we will see how the past, present, and future of all of those characters are intertwined, as the battle to become Ansatsuken Master threatens to tear apart another generation of brothers.

The live-action series, which is distributed by Content Media and presented by Honda Fit, is the brainchild of Joey Ansah (The Bourne Ultimatum, Snow White and the Huntsman). Ansah, who also stars in the series (Akuma), wrote the script with Christian Howard, who reprises his role as Ken Masters from the original fan film. The series also stars Mike Moh as Ryu, Togo Igawa (47 Ronin, Memoirs of a Geisha, The Last Samurai) as Gōtetsu, Akira Koieyama as Gōken, Gaku Space asGōki, Mark Killeen (300: Rise of an Empire, The Dark Knight Rises) as Mr. Masters, and Hal Yamanouchi as Senzo.

The series is produced by Assassin’s Fist Limited (a UK based company) in association with Lonely Rock Productions, Gloucester Place Films, Capcom U.S.A., Inc. and Evropa Film.