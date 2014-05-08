365 SHARES Share Tweet

There is no surprise that voice actors Peter Cullen (Optimus Prime) and Frank Welker (Galvatron) will return to lend their voices to the Transformers’ franchise. Now, director Michael Bay has called on actors John Goodman (“Monuments Men”) and Ken Watanabe (“Godzilla”) to voice two all new Autobot characters for “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”

Goodman will play the Autobot Hound, while Watanabe will play Drift. This is what Bay had to say about his voice casting choices.

“I am pleased to welcome two gifted and versatile actors, John Goodman and Ken Watanabe, to the world of Transformers. And to reteam (sic) with Peter and Frank, who have brought Transformers characters alive from the beginning. I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the best voice talent in the business, and together we will introduce several exciting new robots to fans of the franchise around the world.”

Also applying their vocal talent to the fourth film in the Transformers’ franchise will be actors John DiMaggio, Mark Ryan, Robert Foxworth and Reno Wilson. DiMaggio and Ryan will play new characters Crosshairs and Lockdown respectively. Foxworth will reprise his role as Rachet, while Wilson will play Brains.

Here is a brief storyline for the upcoming Paramount Pictures film.

A mechanic and his daughter make a discovery that brings Autobots, Decepticons and a paranoid government official down on them.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” will open in theaters on June 27th. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammer, T.J. Miller, Sophia Myles, Peter Cullen (as the voice of Optimus Prime,) Mike Patton (as the voice of Grimlock,) Titus Welliver, Melanie Specht, Bingbing Li, Abigail Klein, Thomas Lennon, Jack Reynor, Victoria Summer, Cleo King, Geng Han, Teresa Daley, Michael Wong, Chanel Celaya, Aaron Lee Wright, Dan Latham, Glenn Keogh, Kristin Miller White, B. Adam Baillio, Saúl Salcedo-Frausto, Jonathan Emond, Lisa Belcher, Ray Lui, Candice Zhao, Byron Li, Frank Welker (as the voice of Galvatron,) John Goodman (as the voice of Hound,) and Ken Watanabe (as the voice of Drift.) Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay, while Michael Bay directs.

