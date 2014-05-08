Search
Breaking
You need to install Jetpack plugin and enable "Stats".
Breaking News
Featured
Move Over Bat-Signal Here Comes THE FLASH-Signal
Luis Lecca
August 18, 2015
Recent
Comic-Con 2017: SPAWN Movie Announced
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 21, 2017
Comic-Con 2017: AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT Teaser Trailer Released
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 21, 2017
Comic-Con 2017: THE WALKING DEAD Season 8 Trailer Released
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 21, 2017
Comic-Con 2017: FRIDAY Night George A. Romero Tribute Party!
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 21, 2017
Comic Con 2017: LAIKA Pop Up Exhibit At San Diego!
Robert Garcia
July 20, 2017
Comic-Con 2017: KRYPTON Teaser Trailer is Finally Here!
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 20, 2017
Trailers
Random
Check out the trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's "Mama"
Nuke The Fridge
September 13, 2012
Recent
Comic-Con 2017: AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT Teaser Trailer Released
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 21, 2017
Comic-Con 2017: THE WALKING DEAD Season 8 Trailer Released
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 21, 2017
Comic-Con 2017: KRYPTON Teaser Trailer is Finally Here!
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 20, 2017
Comic-Con 2017: BRIGHT Trailer Unveiled
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 20, 2017
Watch Guillermo Del Toro’s THE SHAPE OF WATER TRAILER
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 20, 2017
Comic-Con 2017: Marvel’s DEFENDERS Trailer Released
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 20, 2017
Exclusives
Featured
Exclusive TROLLS Interview With Kunal Nayyar!
Luis Lecca
November 2, 2016
Recent
Comic-Con 2017 Exclusive Interview: Lulu Wilson Talks ANNABELLE: CREATION
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 20, 2017
DUNKIRK Press Conference Recap!
Nuke The Fridge
July 18, 2017
Director Alex Kahuam on SO, YOU WANT TO BE A GANGSTER? & More!
Lisa 'Grywuff' Grayson
July 13, 2017
Exclusive: Joey King on WISH UPON
Nuke The Fridge
July 13, 2017
Exclusive: Enrique Murciano on ROUGH NIGHT
Luis Lecca
June 16, 2017
Is The WONDER WOMAN Film Wonderful? We Have The Answer!
Walter Doty
May 29, 2017
Reviews
Random
LADY KILLER #3 Review
Chris Salce
March 4, 2015
Recent
SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Movie Review!
Nuke The Fridge
June 29, 2017
Deemo: The Last Recital Review
Frank Hurtado
June 11, 2017
WONDER WOMAN Press Junket Recap!
Walter Doty
June 2, 2017
Is The WONDER WOMAN Film Wonderful? We Have The Answer!
Walter Doty
May 29, 2017
SUPERGIRL Season 2 Episode 13 “Mr. & Mrs. Mxyzptlk” Discussion!
Nuke The Fridge
February 20, 2017
THE FLASH: “Attack On Gorilla City” Poster Released
Nuke The Fridge
February 15, 2017
Giveaways
Random
Los Angeles Readers! We Have FREE Advance Screening Passes For GOOSEBUMPS
Nuke The Fridge
October 7, 2015
Recent
Win Passes to The World Premiere of THE EMOJI MOVIE
Nuke The Fridge
July 18, 2017
Advanced Passes to VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS in Many Cities Inside The United States!
Nuke The Fridge
July 17, 2017
Free Advance Screening Passes to WIND RIVER in Austin, TX
Nuke The Fridge
July 13, 2017
Tickets To VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS
Nuke The Fridge
July 13, 2017
ATOMIC BLONDE Prize Pack Giveaways!
Nuke The Fridge
July 12, 2017
Win Advance Passes To VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS in San Antonio, TX
Nuke The Fridge
July 11, 2017
Contact Info, Staff, & Privacy Policy
Home
Trailers
The Must Watch Trailer for “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” is Here.
Nuke The Fridge
May 8, 2014
20th Century Fox has released an incredible new trailer for “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.”