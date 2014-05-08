300 SHARES Share Tweet

Totally Wreaking of Awesomeness…

Microsoft and Insomniac Games unveiled the first look at the world, story and gameplay of “Sunset Overdrive” today through an action-packed video. Alongside the video, Microsoft announced the first details for the Day One Edition of the game.



Traverse Sunset City in Style with Exclusive Day One Edition Outfits and Weapons



With an exclusive gun, melee weapon and in-game character outfit, the “Sunset Overdrive” Day One Edition is the ultimate package for fans who want to fight through the end of days with flair. The “Sunset Overdrive” Day One Edition features the following exclusive digital content that you won’t find anywhere else:

“Nothin’ but the Hits” gun: An overcharged version of the High Fidelity gun that launches limited edition, priceless, multi-colored vinyls that do increased damage.

"It's Me! Fizzie!" outfit: Fizzie is more popular than you because he has a great marketing budget. So, why not dress up as him and get in on some of that fame?

"Hardcore! Hammer": You ponder buying the Day One Edition of "Sunset Overdrive." A spot check reveals that if you do, you can equip a mighty hammer made from a bat and spiked dumb-bells. You buy the Day One Edition of "Sunset Overdrive."

We’ll update this post with the gameplay video later today but in the mean time enjoy these screenshots.