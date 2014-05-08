More Pokémon Rap Please…

The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo announced today that Pokémon Omega Ruby and Pokémon Alpha Sapphire will launch worldwide in November 2014, exclusively for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. Pokémon fans will collect, battle, and trade Pokémon in a new adventure.



Pokémon Omega Ruby and Pokémon Alpha Sapphire are a fresh take on Pokémon Ruby andPokémon Sapphire, which launched in 2003 and were fan-favorite hits on the Game Boy Advance system. The new titles promise to take players through a dramatic story within a spectacular new world.



Be sure to visit Pokemon.com frequently for more Pokémon Omega Ruby and Pokémon Alpha Sapphire news and information that will roll out leading up to the worldwide launch in November.



