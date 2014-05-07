Great news for the fans of the “Power Rangers.”

It was announced that Lionsgate and “Power Rangers” creator, Haim Saban, are working on original Live-Action movie based on the show. The “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” live-action TV show aired over twenty years ago and has a fan base that keeps growing and growing.

“Lionsgate is the perfect home for elevating our Power Rangers brand to the next level,” said Saban. “They have the vision, marketing prowess and incredible track record in launching breakthrough hits from ‘The Hunger Games’ to ‘Twilight’ and ‘Divergent.’ In partnership with the Lionsgate team, we’re confident that we will capture the world of the Power Rangers and translate it into a unique and memorable motion picture phenomenon with a legacy all its own.” “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Haim Saban and his team to maximize the potential of this immensely successful and universally recognized franchise,” said Feltheimer (Lionsgate Chief Executive Officer ). “The Power Rangers stories and characters have been embraced by generations of audiences for more than 20 years, and today they are more powerful than ever. We have the ideal partner and the perfect brand with which to create a motion picture event that will resonate with moviegoers around the world for years to come.”

The movie is rumored to be a reboot and may not have any of the original cast but that can change.

What are your thoughts? Click HERE to Comment.