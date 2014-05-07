New video makes the wait till September unbearable for everyone…

We played Destiny a few weeks ago, while I was always interested in the game, it wasn’t a done deal. That was before I was able to jump into Bungie’s new vision for FPS games. Now I want it so bad I’ll probably be in the midnight lines alongside everyone else in the world. If you aren’t sold on the game just yet, prepare to get your preorder cash ready. Check out the video below

Destiny will be available September 9, 2014 for PS3, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. A beta will be available this summer for next-gen consoles.