NBA Star Lebron James and Rapper Method Man Get Added to the Cast of Trainwreck

Judd Apatow has added two new members to the cast of his next film Trainwreck, which is written by Amy Schumer. Making it the first movie Apatow is directing which he did not write. The two recently added members to the supporting cast are MVP and two-time NBA champ Lebron James, and rapper turned actor Method Man.

IMDb currently says that the plot of the movie is “being kept under wraps,” but Cinema Blend says that Trainwreck “follows the story of a young woman who has managed to destroy everything in her life and works to try and rebuild from the ground up.”

The cast also includes Amy Schumer, Bill Hader, Collin Quinn, Brie Larson, Tilda Swinton, Ezra Miller, and WWE wrestler John Cena. A very unexpected cast to say the least.

Trainwreck is set for theaters some time next year.

