The big “Star Wars: Episode VII” rumor for today is that the title may be “The Ancient Fear.” In addition, a couple of sources have informed us at Nuke the Fridge that “The Ancient Fear” refers to the Emperor’s old master, Darth Plagueis the Wise, who will be played by legendary actor Max Von Sydow (Ming the Merciless in 1980’s “Flash Gordon.”)

“The Ancient Fear” refers to Darth Plagueis who will be plaid by Max Von Sydow. – See more at: http://nukethefridge.com/?p=58641&preview=true#sthash.sTDw5HSc.dpuf Now a couple of sources have informed us here at Nuke the Fridge that “The Ancient Fear” refers to Darth Plagueis who will be plaid by Max Von Sydow. – See more at: http://nukethefridge.com/?p=58641&preview=true#sthash.sTDw5HSc.dpuf Now a couple of sources have informed us here at Nuke the Fridge that” refers towho will be plaid by. – See more at: http://nukethefridge.com/?p=58641&preview=true#sthash.sTDw5HSc.dpuf

Now a couple of sources have informed us here at Nuke the Fridge that “The Ancient Fear” refers to Darth Plagueis who will be plaid by Max Von Sydow. – See more at: http://nukethefridge.com/?p=58641&preview=true#sthash.sTDw5HSc.dpuf

“The Ancient Fear” “The Ancient Fear”

“The Ancient Fear” Now a couple of sources have informed us here at Nuke the Fridge that “The Ancient Fear” refers to Darth Plagueis who will be plaid by Max Von Sydow.

In”Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith,” Senator Palpatine revealed to Anakin Skywalker that Darth Plagueis was his old master. Check out what the Emperor had to say about his former mentor.

Post your comments and tell us what you think!