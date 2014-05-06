A new X-Men: Days of Future Past promo banners has been released. Check out the banner and the preview that was played during the end credits of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 below!

The ultimate X-Men ensemble fights a war for the survival of the species across two time periods in X-Men: Days of Future Past. The beloved characters from the original X-Men film trilogy join forces with their younger selves from X-Men: First Class, in an epic battle that must change the past — to save our future.

X-Men: Days of Future Past stars Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Patrick Stewart, Michael Fassbender,, Ian McKellen, Nicholas Hoult, Omar Sy, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Adan Canto, Fan Bingbing, Anna Paquin, Evan Peters, Daniel Cudmore, Ellen Page & Booboo Stewart. The film hits theaters May 23, 2014.