Actor Andy Buckley (“The Office”) has officially joined the cast of Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World,” which is currently filming in Hawaii. Buckley joins a cast featuring other comedic talent such as Chris Pratt, Jake Johnson, Judy Greer and Lauren Lapkus.

Buckley portrayed CEO David Wallace in “The Office.” He will next be seen as a detective in New Line Cinema’s “Horrible Bosses 2” and appeared in HBO’s “Veep” and “Silicon Valley” and ABC’s “Trophy Wife.”

The story idea for this film was created by Steven Spielberg and screenwriter Mark Protosevich (“Poseidon,” “I Am Legend”) who got together privately on several occasions (without studio observance) to confer the notion of doing another installment in the Jurassic Park franchise.

“Jurassic World” is scheduled to be released in 3D on June 12, 2015. The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Judy Greer, Jake Johnson, Nick Robinson, Irrfan Khan, B.D. Wong, Katie McGrath, Lauren Lapkus, Ty Simpkins and Andy Buckley. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver wrote an early version of the screenplay, while Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly wrote the current screenplay based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are producing, while Universal executives Peter Cramer and Sara Scott will oversee the project for the studio. Colin Trevorrow (“Safety Not Guaranteed”) directs.

