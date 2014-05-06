The latest issue of Geek Magazine features an interview with “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn. Along with the article are some great pictures of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord. Check out the images!

Here’s a brief storyline for the film.

In the far reaches of space, an American pilot named Peter Quill finds himself the object of a manhunt after stealing an orb coveted by the villainous Ronan.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” will arrive in theaters on August 1st. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Karen Gillan, Benicio Del Toro, Michael Rooker, Bradley Cooper, John C. Reilly, Lee Pace, Glenn Close, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Ophelia Lovibond, Laura Haddock, Djimon Hounsou, Peter Serafinowicz, Gregg Henry, Melia Kreiling, Emmett Scanlan, Tomas Arana, Ralph Ineson, Lloyd Kaufman, Sean Gunn, Spencer Wilding, John Brotherton, Tom Proctor, Deborah Rosan, Enzo Cilenti, Joelle Koissi, Leila Wong, Ronan Summers, Serhat Metin, Alexis Rodney, Stephen Blackehart, Robert Firth, Stephen McDade, Joanna Chamberlain, Janis Ahern, Matthew David McCarthy, Rafael Pereira-Edwards, Josie Keck and Habib Anibaba. Chris McCoy, Nicole Perlman and James Gunn wrote the screenplay based on the Marvel comic book by the same name created by Gene Colan, Arnold Drake, Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning. James Gunn directs.

Source: guardthegalaxy

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

