This awesome Lego play set hits stores in June but now we finally know how it will look with packaging and all!

On the left is the original design by Brent Waller and to the right of it is the set that will hit stores.

When it hits stores next month, this set will go for $49.99, which isn’t too bad of a price considering all that it comes with and how much some of Lego’s other sets cost. (Like the Lego Deathstar that’s over $200 dollars!) Definitely excited for this set and a must buy for all Ghostbuster fans.

Source: Lego, Geek Tyrant