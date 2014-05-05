A picture that was posted on the Star Wars Instagram page may be the first look at everyone’s favorite fur ball from that galaxy far, far away. It appears that the Disney Chairman and CEO, Bob Iger, has posed for a picture with the the Mighty Wookie Chewbacca. Speculation is that this is Chewbacca new design and costume that makes him look about thirty years older then when we last saw him in Return of the Jedi.

The question is: Was that Peter Mayhew in the costume?

Actors John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, and Max von Sydow will join the original stars of the saga, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, and Kenny Baker in the new film. Star Wars: Episode VII is being directed by J.J. Abrams from a screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan and Abrams. Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, and Bryan Burk are producing, and John Williams returns as the composer. The movie opens worldwide on December 18, 2015.