Angelina Jolie is Maleficent and Disney has released a set of character posters with Angelina Jolie (Maleficent), Elle Fanning (Princess Aurora), Sharlto Copley (Stefan) and Sam Riley (Diaval).

“Maleficent” is the untold story of Disney’s most iconic villain from the 1959 classic “Sleeping Beauty.” A beautiful, pure-hearted young woman, Maleficent has an idyllic life growing up in a peaceable forest kingdom, until one day when an invading army threatens the harmony of the land. Maleficent rises to be the land’s fiercest protector, but she ultimately suffers a ruthless betrayal—an act that begins to turn her pure heart to stone. Bent on revenge, Maleficent faces an epic battle with the invading king’s successor and, as a result, places a curse upon his newborn infant Aurora. As the child grows, Maleficent realizes that Aurora holds the key to peace in the kingdom—and perhaps to Maleficent’s true happiness as well. Maleficent is being directed by Robert Stromberg, based on a screenplay by Paul Dini and Linda Woolverton. The cast includes: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Sharlto Copley, Juno Temple, Sam Riley, Miranda Richardson and Imelda Staunton. Will land in theaters May 30, 2014.

"Maleficent" explora la historia jamás contada de la villana más icónica de la clásica película de Disney, "Sleeping Beauty" y los elementos que convirtieron su corazón puro en piedra. Motivada por sus actitud protectora de la tierra donde vive, The Moors y también por sus deseos de venganza, Maleficent pondrá un cruel maleficio sobre Aurora, la hija recién nacida del rey humano. A medida que la niña crece, Aurora se encuentra en el medio del conflicto entre el reino del bosque que tanto ama y el reino humano, que lleva su legado. Maleficent se da cuenta de que Aurora podría ser la clave para lograr la paz entre ambos reinos y deberá tomar acciones drásticas que cambiaran ambos mundos para siempre.

MALEFICENT – May 30, 2014