Jon Favreau is back in the writer/actor/director chair with Chef, his latest concoction. It is a return to is indie roots peppered with appearances from Robert Downey Jr., Dustin Hoffman, Scarlett Johansson and the irresistible Sofia Vergara.

After being fired from his restaurant, Chef Carl Casper (Favreau) cooks up a food truck business in hopes of reestablishing his artistic promise and family. He hits the road with his sous-chef (John Leguizamo) and his 11-year-old son (Emjay Anthony), making beautifully-filmed stops in foodie meccas Miami, New Orleans, Austin and Los Angeles.

The soundtrack album, featuring a song selection by KCRW’s own Mathieu Schreyer, perfectly mirrors the road trip. For each town, a sample of food and music: salsa-infused Miami to the sounds of Pete Rodriguez, the unmistakable brass band groove in New Orleans with the Rebirth Brass Band and the Hot 8 Brass Band, the gritty guitar sounds from Austin courtesy of Gary Clark Jr. and, in Los Angeles, a West Coast classic hip-hop tune by Ronnie Hudson & The Street People.

The physical CD is available as a high-quality digipak album with cover art designed by Robert Downey Jr. It also includes liner notes by the director and original recipes from Chef Roy Choi of Kogi Food Truck fame. The album is also available as a digital download incl. booklet on May 6, 2014. A 180-gram vinyl will be released later this year.

Open Road is bringing the film to theaters on May 9, 2014.

Milan Records, an independently owned operation with offices located in Los Angeles, CA, and Paris, France, is distributed by ADA (USA), Universal Music (France) and Warner Music Group (Rest of the World).

Track Listing

1. I Like It Like That — Pete Rodriguez

2. Lucky Man — Courtney John

3. A Message To You Rudy — Grant Phabao, The Lone Ranger and Carlton Livingston

4. Cavern — Liquid Liquid

5. El Michels Affair – C.R.E.A.M — El Michels Affair

6. Hung Over — The Martinis

7. Que Se Sepa — Roberto Roena

8. Ali Baba — Louie Ramirez

9. Homenaje Al Beny (Castellano Que Bueno Baila Usted) — Gente De Zona

10. Mi Swing Es Tropical — Quantic & Nickodemus feat. Tempo & The Candela Allstars

11. Bustin Loose — Rebirth Brass Band

12. Sexual Healing — Hot 8 Brass Band

13. When My Train Pulls In (Live in Austin) — Gary Clark Jr.

14. West Coast Poplock — Ronnie Hudson and the Street People

15. Oye Como Va (Live at El Jefe) — Perico Hernandez

16. La Quimbumbia (Live at El Jefe) — Perico Hernandez

17. One Second Every Day — Lyle Workman