Warner Bros. made it official last week that the title for the third film in “The Hobbit” trilogy will be called “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.” Now, Nuke the Fridge has the title card for the film. Check it out!

Here is a brief storyline for the action/adventure/fantasy.

The Company of Thorin has reached Smaug’s lair; but, can Bilbo and the Dwarves reclaim Erebor and the treasure? And, if so, can they hold on to it?

“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” will open theatrically on December 17th in IMAX, 3D and 2D formats.. The film stars Martin Freeman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Evangeline Lilly, Richard Armitage, Orlando Bloom, Manu Bennett, Luke Evans, Lee Pace, Cate Blanchett, Aidan Turner, Ian McKellen, Hugo Weaving, Christopher Lee, Dean O’Gorman, Mikael Persbrandt, Billy Connolly, Graham McTavish, Stephen Colbert, James Nesbitt, Ken Stott, Bret McKenzie, Ryan Gage, Ian Holm, Sylvester McCoy, Adam Brown, William Kircher, Peter Hambleton, Jed Brophy, Stephen Hunter, Lawrence Makoare, John Bell, Mark Hadlow, Greg Ellis, John Callen, Simon London, Shane Briant and Robin Kerr. Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, Peter Jackson and Guillermo del Toro wrote the screenplay based on the novel “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien. Peter Jackson directs.

Source: Warner Bros. via Twitter