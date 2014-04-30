392 SHARES Share Tweet

The second oldest horror icon behind Leatherface (“Texas Chainsaw Massacre,”) mass murderer Michael Myers, is set to return to the big screen with the help of The Weinstein Company. News from Cannes has the Weinstein brothers interested once more in trying to make a “Halloween 3D” film.

The company attempted to get a 3D film off the ground after the Rob Zombie reboot sequel was released in 2009. Writers Todd Farmer and Patrick Lussier were working on a screenplay at the time, but the collaborative team has since moved on to greener pastures. No writers or directors are attached to the project at this time. No word on whether the 3D film will be another reboot or a sequel to Zombie’s “Halloween II.”

So, for those of you who have been living in a cave for the past 36 years, here is a brief history of the knife wielding slasher Michael Myers.

The franchise focuses on the fictional character of Michael Myers who was committed to a sanitarium as a child for the murder of his older sister, Judith Myers. Fifteen years later, he escapes to stalk and kill the people of Haddonfield, Illinois while being chased by his former psychiatrist Dr. Sam Loomis. Michael’s killings occur on the holiday of Halloween, on which all of the films primarily take place. There are ten films in the franchise, which have collectively grossed over $500 million at the box-office worldwide.

