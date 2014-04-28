Back in January Stan Lee said that he would not have a cameo in the anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy movie that opens in theaters on August 1st . That would have ended his long streak of Marvel movie cameos. Now, according to Variety that has all changed.

During a panel this past weekend at C2E2 Stan was asked about his famous cameos and he confirmed that he hast filmed a scene for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

“I did, already,” Lee responded. “I can’t tell you what it is, but I can tell you I do not understand what it was or why I did it. It has me with a girl — a very pretty girl — that’s all I can tell you.”

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy also stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Michael Rooker, Benicio Del Toro, Lee Pace, Djimon Honsou, Gregg Henry, Glenn Close and John C. Reilly.