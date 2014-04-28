Warner Bros. has released another International Trailer for the upcoming “Godzilla” film. The phenomenal take on this trailer is that fans will get to see MUTO fly. One shot has Godzilla and the flying MUTO confronting each other for inevitable combat. This film looks like it has all the right bells and whistles to be a blockbuster. Check it out!

Here is the basic storyline for the film.

An epic rebirth to Toho’s iconic Godzilla, this spectacular adventure pits the world’s most famous monster against malevolent creatures who, bolstered by humanity’s scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.

The action/sci-fi/thriller “Godzilla” is scheduled for a May 16th release. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Richard T. Jones, Brian Markinson, Patrick Sabongui and Akira Takarada. Max Borenstein, Frank Darabont and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dave Callaham and David S. Goyer. Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) directs.

