According to the Wall Street Journal, Warner Bros. president of production Greg Silverman says that the studio is defiantly planing a Justice League of America movie and Zack Snyder will be the director. Henry Cavill ( Superman ), Ben Affleck ( Batman ) and Gal Gadot ( Wonder Women ) are as expected to return.

Meanwhile Snyder is working on directing Superman vs. Batman that opens in theaters on May 6th 2016.