Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels featured in New DUMB AND DUMBER TO Photo

Straight from Universal Pictures comes a new image from the upcoming Farrelly brother’s sequel “Dumb and Dumber To.” The photo shows Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) and Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) taking a shower with some assistance from nature. The term getting smarter with age doesn’t seem to apply here. Check it out!

Here is the storyline.

The story takes place twenty years after the events in the first film. Lloyd and Harry hit the road again in search of Harry’s illegitimate daughter in hopes that she will donate one of her kidneys to her father.

"Dumb and Dumber To" is scheduled for a November 14th release. The film stars Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Laurie Holden, Kathleen Turner, Rob Riggle, and Rachel Melvin. Sean Anders, Mike Cerrone, Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly, John Morris and Bennett Yellin wrote the script, while Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly direct.

Sources: Universal Pictures via Inside Story, IMDb