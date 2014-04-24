300 SHARES Share Tweet

The end of one month brings the dawning of a new. For PlayStation Plus subscribers it’s also time to see what new games will be added to its Instant Games Collection. May won’t see any triple A games but it will see many you might have over looked. Here’s what PlayStation announced via their blog.

Stick It To The Man PS4

On an ordinary day, hard hat tester Ray has a bizarre accident and wakes up with a giant pink spaghetti arm sticking out of his brain, giving him extraordinary mind-reading powers. Ray can suddenly change the world with stickers, transforming his paper universe by tearing it, folding it and using the crazy stickers he finds (along with his awesome new powers) to solve mind-boggling puzzles! Sadly, Ray doesn’t have much time to get to grips with his new-fangled psychic abilities. Instead, he’s on the run from ‘The Man’ for a crime he didn’t commit. Can you help Ray out of this sticky situation?

Puppeteer PS3

One dark moonlit night, a young boy named Kutaro was carried away by the maleficent Moon Bear King to a black castle where the unlucky lad was transformed into a puppet. Kutaro displeased the terrible tyrant, who devoured the boy’s wooden head and cast away his body. But the headless hero was not alone, for he had discovered a very special pair of scissors to help him on his harrowing adventure to find his head, and his way home.

Pro Evolution Soccer PS3

Experience a whole new ball game with KONAMI’s PES 2014. The stunning new FOX Engine has been combined with a revolutionary soccer system that puts the ball at the heart of the action for the first time. Every element has been rebuilt and now features all-new physics systems, custom team and player AI and a huge leap forward in animations and atmosphere.

Skullgirls Encore PS3

Skullgirls Encore is an update to the original Skullgirls, a fast-paced 2-D fighting game that puts players in control of fierce warriors in an extraordinary Dark Deco world. Building on its established game systems tried and tested by veteran and casual fighting game fans alike, Skullgirls Encore includes new systems, new stages and music, balance adjustments, gameplay tweaks and more. All brought to you with the same high quality Skullgirls and Lab Zero Games are known for

Surge Deluxe PS Vita

A new energy source provides humanity with enormous electrical power, but by-product materials build up fast, and must be constantly cleared to keep pressure levels in check. Shatter the dangerous by-products by routing electrical surges between matching blocks, and then vent pressure in huge blasts to buy you more time! Surge Deluxe puts sizzling electrical energy at your fingertips!

Limbo PS Vita

Uncertain of his sister’s fate, a boy enters LIMBO.

No word on what week each of these games will available or what games will be leaving the IGC.