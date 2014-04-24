400 SHARES Share Tweet

Inspired by true events, THE QUIET ONES tells the story of an unorthodox professor (Harris) who uses controversial methods and leads his best students off the grid to take part in a dangerous experiment: to create a poltergeist. Based on the theory that paranormal activity is caused by human negative energy, the rogue scientists perform a series of tests on a young patient, pushing her to the edge of sanity. As frightening occurrences begin to take place with shocking and gruesome consequences, the group quickly realizes they have triggered a force more terrifying and evil than they ever could have imagined.

Louis Love from Nuke the Fridge had a chance to attend a round table style interview with the cast of The Quit Ones with other members of the media that included Desde Hollywood, GeekS peak.TV, Entertainment Affair,Cine Movie.TV , Allies Entertainment and more. First listen to what Sam Clafin had to say.

Click on the play button below to listen to the interview

“The Quiet Ones” opens in theaters on April 25.