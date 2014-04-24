The search for an actor to play Cyborg in Warner Bros. and DC’s upcoming “Batman vs. Superman” film is over. The role for the half man/half machine character has gone to theater actor Ray Fisher (Broadway’s “Fetch Clay, Make Man.”) Although the role is not considered to be significant, it does open the door for the studio to develop the character for future Justice League related films.

Cyborg a.k.a. Vic Stone had his body destroyed in a tragic accident, but he was saved by his father through experimental technology; his body parts have been replaced with a large arsenal of high-tech gadgets and weaponry, while constantly providing life support. Stone struggles with his humanity as a machine, although his advancements have made him an unstoppable powerhouse. He has primarily been a member of the Teen Titans, but he is also a member of the Justice League of America. Cyborg was created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, and first appeared in DC Comics Presents #26 in 1980.

Under the bonus features, on the recently released “Man of Steel” DVD, actor Henry Cavill (Superman/Clark Kent) discussed Cyborg and DC Comic’s infamous S.T.A.R. Labs where Stone’s tragic accident occurred. This is what Cavill said about the Cyborg character.

“I think he would create an incredible bridge between superheroes and humanity.”

“Batman vs. Superman” will open in theaters on May 6, 2016. The action/adventure/fantasy film will star Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Gal Galdot, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Holly Hunter, Ray Fisher, Callan Mulvey, Tao Okamoto and Tj Norris. Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay from the story by David S. Goyer and Zack Snyder, which is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster and Bob Kane. Zack Snyder directs.

Sources: Variety, dc.wikia, IMDb