554 SHARES Share Tweet

Actor Mark Strong (“Green Lantern,” “John Carter”) is in negotiations to portray Sacha Baron Cohen’s secret agent brother in Sony’s spy/action/comedy “Grimsby.” Cohen will play an English soccer hooligan, who forces his long-lost brother, a British Black Ops agent, to go on the run.

“Grimsby” was originally pitched to executives at Paramount Pictures, but moved to Sony in February. The film is scheduled to go into production this summer with a scheduled United States release in July of 2015.

Strong is currently on stage in London’s Young Vic in “A View from the Bridge” and will appear in the Weinstein Company’s upcoming film “The Imitation Game” with Benedict Cumberbatch.

Baron Cohen is known for his controversial and memorable character roles as Ali G., Borat, Bruno and General Aladeen.

“Grimsby” is scheduled for a July 31, 2015 release. The film stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Mark Strong. Baron Cohen will produce through his Four by Two banner along with Eric Fellner of Working Title and Nira Park of Big Talk Productions. Baron Cohen, Phil Johnston and Peter Baynham co-wrote the script. Louis Leterrier directs.

Sources: Variety, IMDb