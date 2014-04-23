Exclusive: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 Director Talks about The Sinister Six and Two More Spider-Man Movies!

In celebration of Earth Day, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 director Marc Webb teamed up with Chef Suzanne for the “Be Amazing” event that was held at the Larchmont Charter School in Fairfax. The kids enjoyed tons of activates that included, dressing up like Spider-Man, a moon bounce, gardening, cooking and learning the benefits of healthy foods, screenings of the 60’s Spider-Man cartoon and more. Plus Spider-Man himself showed up.

As an added feature Marc Webb granted Nuke the Fridge‘s very own Louis Love an interview.

Check out the interview below because Marc Webb talks about The Sinister Six and two more Spider-Man Movies!

About “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

We’ve always known that Spider-Man’s most important conflict has been within himself: the struggle between the ordinary obligations of Peter Parker and the extraordinary responsibilities of Spider-Man. But in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker finds that his greatest battle is about to begin.

It’s great to be Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield). For Peter Parker, there’s no feeling quite like swinging between skyscrapers, embracing being the hero, and spending time with Gwen (Emma Stone). But being Spider-Man comes at a price: only Spider-Man can protect his fellow New Yorkers from the formidable villains that threaten the city. With the emergence of Electro (Jamie Foxx), Peter must confront a foe far more powerful than he. And as his old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), returns, Peter comes to realize that all of his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp. Directed by Marc Webb. Produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. Screenplay by Alex Kurtzman & Roberto Orci & Jeff Pinkner. Screen Story by Alex Kurtzman & Roberto Orci & Jeff Pinkner and James Vanderbilt. Based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 opens in theatres on Friday, May 2, 2014!