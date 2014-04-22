Academy Award nominated actor Robert Downey, Jr. (Tony Stark) took to his new Twitter account from the set of Joss Whedon’s “Avenger 2: Age of Ultron.” In the process, the versatile actor tweeted a photo of himself standing next to executive producer Jeremy Latcham, while both gentlemen sport reflective yellow vests. Check it out!
You asked for it! My first tweet from the set of Avengers: Age of Ultron with exec producer
