Academy Award nominated actor Robert Downey, Jr. (Tony Stark) took to his new Twitter account from the set of Joss Whedon’s “Avenger 2: Age of Ultron.” In the process, the versatile actor tweeted a photo of himself standing next to executive producer Jeremy Latcham, while both gentlemen sport reflective yellow vests. Check it out!

You asked for it! My first tweet from the set of Avengers: Age of Ultron with exec producer .

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” is scheduled for a May 1, 2015 release. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, James Spader, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Cobie Smulders and Paul Bettany. Joss Whedon wrote the screenplay based on the characters created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee.  Joss Whedon directs.
Source: Robert Downey Jr.
