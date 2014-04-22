450 SHARES Share Tweet

The Goonies sequel just got a bit more interresting. Accodring to Richard Donner (director of the first Goonies film in the 80’s) the story for the sequel is reportedly being written by the legendary Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg wrote the story for the original film. Actor Corey Feldman had let it be known that in order for him to reprise his role as “Mouth,” he would need Spielberg to once again be invovled with this sequel.

Actor Sean Astin who played the leader of the Goonies “Mikey,” also shared the original article from The Nerdist, on his Facebook saying, “Hmmm…waddya think? You excited about this?”

