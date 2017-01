EXCLUSIVE: Lou Ferrigno Says He’s Back To Voice THE HULK in AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON

While meeting up with legendary body builder Lou Ferrigno over the weekend at WonderCon 2014, Louis Love asked him what he has in works next and if he’ll be back for Avengers: Age of Ultron. Ferrigno replied by saying YES, he will be doing the voice over work for The Hulk.

Ferrigno is best known for playing The Hulk in the The Incredible Hulk TV show from 1977-1982.

Avengers: Age of Ultron opens in theaters on May 1, 2015.