Nuke the Fridge’s own Louis Love had a chance to attend a screening of the 24-minute film “Back To The Moon For Good” and attend a panel for it at YouTube Space LA. The film chronicles teams from around the world competing for the largest incentive prize in history — $30 million. The goal to winning the prize is for a team to land a robotic spacecraft on the moon, navigate 500 meters over the lunar surface, and send video, images and data back to Earth. The reason behind all this is to spark the imagination and inspire a new commitment to space exploration, not by governments or countries, but by citizens of the world. So, with interest in the moon at an all time high, it’s time to venture back out into space and return to the lunar surface for good! Check out the video!

The event also featured a panel the future of space and ocean exploration with guest that included Philippe Cousteau, Jr ( CNN correspondent and EarthEcho International co-founder ), Will Pomerantz( vice president for special projects at Virgin Galactic ), Kevin Lieber ( host of YouTube channel Vsauce2), and Leo Camacho, ( head of outreach for Google Lunar XPRIZE.

Below you can check out some great images from the panel, event and a trailer for “Back To The Moon For Good”

Enjoy!

Show Synopsis

The show opens with the first era of space exploration in the late 1960s and early 1970s. We see what that era of landers and orbiters taught us about our nearest neighbor including the discovery of the Moon’s origin, composition, structure and the accessibility of raw materials on its surface.

The Google Lunar XPRIZE is introduced as the largest incentivized competition to date, designed to democratize space and create new opportunities for eventual human and robotic presence on the Moon. We see the engineering and innovation steps taken by the internationally distributed teams competing to land a spacecraft on the Moon and vie for additional prizes. We highlight the human spirit of competition and collaboration as teams take on this audacious challenge.

Who will win the $30 million Google Lunar XPRIZE? The audience is taken through a successful launch, landing and lunar surface travel. The show ends with a stunning glimpse of a plausible scenario for our future on the Moon.

Source: googlelunarxprize