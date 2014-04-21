While at the Showrunners Panel at WonderCon 2014 on Saturday, Rockne S. O’Bannon wowed the audience by confirming that a “Farscape” movie is in the works. The show ran from 1999 to 2003 on the Sci-Fi Channel. In 2004, “Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars” resolved all the loose plotlines that were left from the regular series’ finale. The series still has a hardcore and loyal fan base.

O’Bannon made this announcement during the panel to a packed house.

“We are, in fact, in the script stage of a ‘Farscape’ feature.”

With Sydney, Australia based writer Justin Monjo releasing details from the storyline back in February, it is rumored the film will follow D’Argo “Little D,” the son of the series’ leads John Crichton (Ben Browder) and Aeryn Sun (Claudia Black.)

O’Bannon cautioned fans.

“[We’re] still in early, early stages.”

O’Bannon praised executive producer Brian Henson’s efforts on keeping the project alive.

“He was like a dog with a bone. He would not give up on it.”

“Farscape” premiered on the Sci-Fi Channel on March 19, 1999. The series followed the adventures of Earth astronaut John Crichton, who finds himself part of a fugitive alien starship crew on the other side of the universe. The series starred Ben Browder, Claudia Black, Anthony Simcoe, Virginia Hey, Gigi Edgley, Lani John Tupu, Jonathan Hardy, Wayne Pygram, Paul Goddard and David Franklin. The series ended on March 21, 2003 after only 88 episodes were produced.

