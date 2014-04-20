Saturday night, there were 35 entries for WonderCon’s Masquerade Contest. The contestants created some of the most imaginative costumes and props to date. The show had a new MC with entrepreneur and voice actor Ashley Eckstein (the voice of Ahsoka Tano on “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,”) who took over for previous MC Phil Foglio, who had done the show for nine years running. The show went smoothly with many funny moments and some entertaining skits. During the judging phase of the awards show, “The Saber Guild” took to the stage to entertain the audience with Star Wars inspired storytelling using lightsabers and the Force to the music from composer John Williams’ classic Star Wars movie soundtracks. Here are the list of the winners from the masquerade! Sorry about the lack of images. One of the rules for the audience is, No, flash photography! Enjoy!

1.) The DC Direct Award went to “Superman Covered.” This was a living version of classic Superman comic book covers.

2.) Lucasfilm gave three awards out in the following categories:

a.) Best Attitude – Mini-BobaFett

b.) Best Entertainment – Jawa’s Just Want to Have Fun

c.) Best Costume – Darth Revan

3.) Geek Magazine Award went to the Marvel Girls. This duo dressed up as the Scarlett Witch and the female version of Loki.

4.) The Frank & Son Collectible Show Award ($500) went to crowd favorite Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.” The character was looking through a “Free Comic Book Day” bag, while lip syncing “Part of Your World” from the animated film, and then the character lost the tail and transitioned into a crowd pleasing dance.

5.) Best Fantasy Award – Alice in Wonderland (This was a family effort with the Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts and Alice.)

6.) Judge’s Choice Honorable Mention went to Blitzkrieg from “League of Legends.”

7.) Honorable Mention for Recreation went to Assassin’s Creed II: Time of Crisis,” which featured some awesome costumes and top rate props.

8.) Honorable Mention for Original Design went to the White Owl Warrior.

9.) Best Presentation went to the four person troupe from the ‘Nerds who say, “Ni!”‘

10.) The Most Humorous Award went to Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

11.) Best Workmanship went to the Alien from director Ridley Scott’s “Alien.” This costume was spot on and the workmanship was highly evident. When he first came out, there was a gasp from the crowd, who then broke into applause.

12.) Best Original Design went to Fan Girl in Marvel Land.

13.) Best Recreation went to the contestant with the Demon Hunter from Diablo III.

14.) Judge’s Choice went to ‘Off with Their Heads.’ The contestant had a beautiful gown with a detailed royal chair and some terrific Frog attendant props.

15.) Best in Show went to the ensemble who presented the Frozen skit. The costumes and props were spot on with the choreography and lip synching, which was well-rehearsed and flawless.

