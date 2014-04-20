At WonderCon 2014, Legendary Pictures showed fans nearly five minutes of footage from the upcoming “Godzilla” film. In the process, a fan snapped a photo of Godzilla’s nemesis MUTO. This creature has the same extended arms like a bat (or the Cloverfield creature) with a very angular head resembling the Gamera villain Gaos. Check it out!

Here is the basic storyline for the film.

An epic rebirth to Toho’s iconic Godzilla, this spectacular adventure pits the world’s most famous monster against malevolent creatures who, bolstered by humanity’s scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.

The action/sci-fi/thriller “Godzilla” is scheduled for a May 16th release. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Richard T. Jones, Brian Markinson, Patrick Sabongui and Akira Takarada. Max Borenstein, Frank Darabont and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dave Callaham and David S. Goyer. Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) directs.

Sources: WonderCon, cosmicbooknews