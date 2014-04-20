The former Sci-Fi Channel show “Farscape” will be coming to the big screen. Rumor circulated earlier this year that a film was in the planning stages. One of the creators of the series, Rockne S. O’Bannon, attended the Showrunners Panel at WonderCon and confirmed the news.

Confirmation comes by way of TV.com.

Just a little bit of, maybe interesting, information to report. ;-p Texting me from WonderCon, a very good friend of mine (@PaulBurrows) just left the Showrunners Panel at [WonderCon]. A panel member, none other than Rockne O’Bannon, the co-creator ofWarehouse 13, Defiance, and Revolution… who was also Farscape’s creator and showrunner – has indeed CONFIRMED a Farscape movie is happening.

SpoilerTV followed up with a quote from O’Bannon establishing Justin Monjo’s involvement:

“Yeah, yeah it’s the worst kept secret…We’re far from production, but yeah, the first step is Justin [Monjo] working on a script for us. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

That’s slightly different from the rumor that writer Monjo had already written a script for the spinoff. So, what is the actual story here?

Here is the summary of the reported plot, via Tor.com:

Set to follow the comic books written by Keith R.A. Decandido, the film will follow John and Aeryn’s son, D’Argo (or Little D, as we will always refer to him). Because their baby was exhibiting a set of interesting powers that made him a magnet for galactic villains, we find that John and Aeryn hide their son on Earth to grow up. Now the kid is 19 and ready to go into space with his parents.

You can watch reruns of “Farscape” on Pilot.

Sources: WonderCon, SpoilerTV, TV.com, Tor.com, io9