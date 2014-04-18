WonderCon started off without a hitch. Many fans and cosplayers packed the Anaheim Convention Center to buy their favorite collectibles and exclusives, meet up with old friends or show off their new outfits. It’s always a surprise to see how far peoples’ imaginations take them. Check out the pics! Enjoy!
Everyone’s favorite Jar Jar Binks (Don’t be a hater!)
Cosplayer Yaya Han
11-year-old author of “The Monster Realm” novel Nara Duffie
Gigi Edgley from Farscape and Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Challenge on Syfy
Claudia Wells from “Back to the Future” (For more about Claudia go to ClaudiaWells.com)
The Green Hornet and Kato
Namtar and One of the Suicide Girls
Source: Nuke the Fridge (exclusive)