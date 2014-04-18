web analytics
Search
Home
Share

WonderCon 2014 010

WonderCon started off without a hitch. Many fans and cosplayers packed the Anaheim Convention Center to buy their favorite collectibles and exclusives, meet up with old friends or show off their new outfits. It’s always a surprise to see how far peoples’ imaginations take them.  Check out the pics! Enjoy!

WonderCon 2014 005

WonderCon 2014 020

WonderCon 2014 014

WonderCon 2014 013

Everyone's favorite Jar Jar Binks (Don't be a hater!)

Everyone’s favorite Jar Jar Binks (Don’t be a hater!)

Cosplayer Yaya Han

Cosplayer Yaya Han

11-year-old author of "The Monster Realm" novel Nara Duffie

11-year-old author of “The Monster Realm” novel Nara Duffie

WonderCon 2014 038

WonderCon 2014 040

WonderCon 2014 041

WonderCon 2014 053

WonderCon 2014 063

WonderCon 2014 064

WonderCon 2014 066

WonderCon 2014 068

WonderCon 2014 072

WonderCon 2014 075

Gigi Edgley from Farscape and Jim Henson's Creature Shop Challenge on Syfy

Gigi Edgley from Farscape and Jim Henson’s Creature Shop Challenge on Syfy

 

Claudia Wells from "Back to the Future" (For more about Claudia go to ClaudiaWells.com)

Claudia Wells from “Back to the Future” (For more about Claudia go to ClaudiaWells.com)

WonderCon 2014 093

 

The Green Hornet and Kato

The Green Hornet and Kato

WonderCon 2014 101

WonderCon 2014 102

WonderCon 2014 106

WonderCon 2014 107

WonderCon 2014 109

WonderCon 2014 116

WonderCon 2014 138

WonderCon 2014 139WonderCon 2014 144

WonderCon 2014 145

WonderCon 2014 146

Namtar and One of the Suicide Girls

Namtar and One of the Suicide Girls

WonderCon 2014 150

WonderCon 2014 152

WonderCon 2014 153

WonderCon 2014 155

WonderCon 2014 156

WonderCon 2014 159

WonderCon 2014 160

WonderCon 2014 161

WonderCon 2014 164

WonderCon 2014 165

WonderCon 2014 162

Source: Nuke the Fridge (exclusive)

Share