An announcement was made via Twitter on Thursday by Scott Derrickson, the director of the original “Sinister” that Ciaran Foy (“Citadel”) will direct the “Sinister” sequel. The first film was a hit, which was done on a relative shoestring budget from Blumhouse and Entertainment One.

Derrickson will co-write the script with C. Robert Cargill (they co-wrote the original.) Ciaran has directed several genre short films, but got the attention of Hollywood producers with his feature debut of “Citadel.” The film distinguished itself by garnering the Midnighter Audience Award at the 2012 SXSW Film Festival.

Filming for “Sinister 2” will begin in July with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse set to produce with Derrickson. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Charles Layton, Xavier Marchand and Patrice Theroux will executive produce.

Entertainment One will finance the feature.

The supernatural horror film “Sinister” was released on October 12, 2012 and starred Ethan Hawke as a true-crime writer, who finds a cache of 8mm home movies. The films suggest the murder he is currently researching is the work of a serial killer whose career dates back to the 1960s. The film was made on a $3 million budget and grossed over $87 million worldwide.

