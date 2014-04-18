Crossing new lines and breaking old barriers, A HAUNTED HOUSE 2 is the sequel to the hilarious box-office hit starring Marlon Wayans as Malcolm who, after exorcising the demons of his ex, is starting fresh with his new girlfriend and her two children. After moving into their dream home, Malcolm is once again plagued by bizarre paranormal events. With spine-tingling tension and hilarious punch-lines A HAUNTED HOUSE 2 is inspired by the latest supernatural horror movie franchises and shows that this time… it’s not just the house that’s haunted!

Nuke the Fridge’s very own Louis Love had the chance to interview some of the cast including Marlon Wayans, Jaime Pressly and Ashley Rickards. We already posted the interview with Ashley Rickards but if you missed it you can watch it HERE.

Up next the main star of the movie Marlon Wayans. You can watch that interview below.

Stay tuned because Jaime Pressly is next.