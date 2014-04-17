Es istein mutant! A new international poster for the German market has been released for filmmaker Bryan Singer’s time traveling mutant sequel “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” The poster features Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) preparing to fight it out with a Sentinel. Weather wielding mutant Storm (Halle Berry) is ready to use her powers, while Beast (Nicholas Hoult) flees one of the giant mutant hunting robots. Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart; James McAvoy) and Magneto (Ian McKellen; Michael Fassbender) take the center spot. They can be viewed as they were and as they are now. Rounding out the bottom of the giant ‘X’ are Bishop (Omar Sy) and Colossus (Daniel Cudmore) who are both poised to strike with lethal force, and then there is Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence.) What is her part in all of this? You’re going to have to wait to find out. Schau dir das an!

Here is the storyline for “X-Men: Days of Future Past:”

The ultimate X-Men ensemble fights a war for the survival of the species across two time periods in “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” The characters from the original X-Men film trilogy join forces with their younger selves from “X-Men: First Class” in an epic battle that must change the past – to save our future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on May 23rd. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Shawn Ashmore, Booboo Stewart, Evan Peters, Omar Sy, Kelsey Grammer (rumored,) Morgan Lily, Lucas Till, Adan Canto, Josh Helman, Evan Jonigkeit, Gregg Lowe, Thai-Hoa Le, Robert Crooks, Alex Ivanovici, Larry Day, Jaa Smith-Johnson, Jason Deline and Amelia Giovanni. Simon Kinberg wrote the screenplay from a story by Jane Goldman, Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. Bryan Singer directs.

