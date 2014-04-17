500 SHARES Share Tweet

Crossing new lines and breaking old barriers, A HAUNTED HOUSE 2 is the sequel to the hilarious box-office hit starring Marlon Wayans as Malcolm who, after exorcising the demons of his ex, is starting fresh with his new girlfriend and her two children. After moving into their dream home, Malcolm is once again plagued by bizarre paranormal events. With spine-tingling tension and hilarious punch-lines A HAUNTED HOUSE 2 is inspired by the latest supernatural horror movie franchises and shows that this time… it’s not just the house that’s haunted!

Nuke the Fridge’s very own Louis Love had the chance to interview some of the cast including Marlon Wayans, Jaime Pressly and Ashley Rickards.

First up is the beautiful and extremely talented Ashley Rickards who played Becky in the film. Check out the video below and expect the video interviews with both Marlon Wayans to be posted soon Jaime Pressly.

Don’t forget to go see “A Haunted House 2″ in theaters Friday April 18.



