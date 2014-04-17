TUNE IN NOTICE JOIN THE CAST AND DIRECTOR OF THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 IN THE FIRST-EVER MOVIE-THEMED GOOGLE+ SHOPPABLE HANGOUT Join Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, and Director Marc Webb. In advance of the May 2, 2014 release of the highly anticipated motion picture The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Sony Pictures Entertainment will host the first-ever film-themed “Google+ Shoppable Hangout”. The cast and director will give moviegoers the opportunity to join them in the Hangout, answering fan questions and discussing the latest film in the Spider-Man franchise. Fans can submit questions beforehand on social media using #SpiderManHangout. Utilizing innovative new Google technology, the Shoppable Hangout gives audiences the ability to pre-purchase tickets to see The Amazing Spider-Man 2 via Fandango, or catch up on the franchise by renting or purchasing The Amazing Spider-Man on Google Play directly from the video chat. The sequel’s soundtrack will also be available for purchase at Google Play. Fandango’s Chief Correspondent Dave Karger will moderate the discussion. So on MONDAY, APRIL 21, 2014 from 2:00 – 2:30pm PDT / 5:00 – 5:30pm EDT join The Cast and Director of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 here. SHARE THISFacebookTwitterGoogleTumblrRedditMorePrintEmailLinkedInPinterestPocket Related